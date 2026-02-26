Queerwell warns LGBTQ+ mental health inequality is ‘structural’ as new workplace wellness programme launches

A new national report from LGBTQ+ mental health charity Queerwell is calling for urgent action to tackle mental health inequality across the UK.

Released this week, LGBTQIA+ Mental Health: Disparities, Barriers, and Interventions highlights the scale of depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidal ideation affecting LGBTQ+ people. The research draws on UK and global evidence. It argues that poorer mental health outcomes are not caused by identity, but by stigma, discrimination and exclusion.

More than half of LGBTQ+ people in the UK report symptoms of anxiety or depression each year. Rates are even higher among trans and non-binary people, bisexual individuals and young people. The report also flags long waiting lists, a lack of culturally competent care and unsafe environments as major barriers to support.

“This report makes clear that LGBTQ+ mental health inequality is not inevitable – it is structural,” said Dr Alessandro De Arcangelis, the report’s author. “Where organisations invest in inclusive cultures, affirming support and early intervention, mental health outcomes improve.”

Alongside the research, Queerwell has launched a new initiative called Wellness in the Workspace. The programme aims to help employers and education providers turn evidence into action. It focuses on building psychologically safe environments, tackling minority stress and embedding prevention-focused wellbeing strategies.

Tim Spoor MBE, CEO of Queerwell, said workplaces can either protect or undermine mental health. “Wellness in the Workspace is about moving beyond performative inclusion towards meaningful action,” Spoor said. “It’s about supporting people to thrive, not just cope.”

The report and programme were unveiled at a panel event hosted by Lloyds. Leaders from health, law, education and business came together to discuss the future of workplace wellbeing. Speakers included equality leader Sharmila Kar and employment law specialist Anna Bond. The discussion centred on how organisations can respond to rising mental health needs and growing expectations around inclusion.

Queerwell hopes the initiative will push organisations towards long-term cultural change. The charity argues that proactive support and genuinely inclusive policies are key to closing the LGBTQ+ mental health gap.