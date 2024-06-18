Sugababes to headline Manchester Pride – joining Rita Ora, Loreen and more

Manchester Pride Festival has shared its final headliner of the 2024 Gay Village Party programme: the Sugababes.

Mutya, Siobhan and Keisha, known for songs like ‘Overload’ and ‘Flatline’, join a previously announced lineup including ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ singer Rita Ora and Eurovision champion Loreen.

Manchester Pride runs from Friday 23 August to Monday 26 August 2024.

“A vibrant array of bold and diverse performances”

Commenting, a Manchester Pride rep said: “With a vibrant array of bold and diverse performances across The Village Stage, The Alan Turing Stage in Sackville Gardens and the Indoor Arena, our line-up aims to centre and empower the diversity of Greater Manchester’s incredible LGBTQ+ talent.”

Opening Manchester Pride weekend the Friday is Brit award-winner ‘Bang Bang’ singer Jessie J. Joining her is Broadway star Keala Settle, known for her version of ‘This Is Me’ from hot film The Greatest Showman.

Other performers joining on Friday include British drag artist BIMINI, Trans Filth & Joy and Runway by Banksie.

Other big names include Katy B, Claire Richards from Steps and Drag Race UK royalty such as Black Peppa, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson.

More information and ticket purchasing can be found on the Manchester Pride website.

Manchester Pride 2024 lineup highlights:

FRIDAY

Jessie J

Keala Settle

Bimini

Trans Filth And Joy

The RUNWAY with BANKSIE

Felix Mufti

The Bollywitch

Sam Buttery

Tito Bone

DJ Xzan

SATURDAY

Loreen

Special guest: Rita Ora

Katy B

Black Peppa

Louis III

DJ Paulette

Black Pride MCR Takeover

Queer Asian Takeover

Jsky

SWAGGA

SUNDAY

Sugababes

Claire Richards

Chinchilla

Danny Beard

Ginger Johnson

Natasha Hamilton

Queenz: The Show with Balls

Dean McCullough’s Pop Machine

Charlieeeee

Narcissa Nightshade