Sugababes to headline Manchester Pride – joining Rita Ora, Loreen and more
The LGBTQ extravaganza runs from Friday 23 to Monday 26 August 2024
Manchester Pride Festival has shared its final headliner of the 2024 Gay Village Party programme: the Sugababes.
Mutya, Siobhan and Keisha, known for songs like ‘Overload’ and ‘Flatline’, join a previously announced lineup including ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ singer Rita Ora and Eurovision champion Loreen.
Manchester Pride runs from Friday 23 August to Monday 26 August 2024.
“A vibrant array of bold and diverse performances”
Commenting, a Manchester Pride rep said: “With a vibrant array of bold and diverse performances across The Village Stage, The Alan Turing Stage in Sackville Gardens and the Indoor Arena, our line-up aims to centre and empower the diversity of Greater Manchester’s incredible LGBTQ+ talent.”
Opening Manchester Pride weekend the Friday is Brit award-winner ‘Bang Bang’ singer Jessie J. Joining her is Broadway star Keala Settle, known for her version of ‘This Is Me’ from hot film The Greatest Showman.
Other performers joining on Friday include British drag artist BIMINI, Trans Filth & Joy and Runway by Banksie.
Other big names include Katy B, Claire Richards from Steps and Drag Race UK royalty such as Black Peppa, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson.
More information and ticket purchasing can be found on the Manchester Pride website.
Manchester Pride 2024 lineup highlights:
FRIDAY
Jessie J
Keala Settle
Bimini
Trans Filth And Joy
The RUNWAY with BANKSIE
Felix Mufti
The Bollywitch
Sam Buttery
Tito Bone
DJ Xzan
SATURDAY
Loreen
Special guest: Rita Ora
Katy B
Black Peppa
Louis III
DJ Paulette
Black Pride MCR Takeover
Queer Asian Takeover
Jsky
SWAGGA
SUNDAY
Sugababes
Claire Richards
Chinchilla
Danny Beard
Ginger Johnson
Natasha Hamilton
Queenz: The Show with Balls
Dean McCullough’s Pop Machine
Charlieeeee
Narcissa Nightshade