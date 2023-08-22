Pride in London announces return of £150,000 Unity Fund for grassroots LGBTQ+ organisations

Pride in London has confirmed London-based LGBTQ+ organisations will be able to apply for a share of their returning Unity Fund.

The Unity Fund was originally launched in 2020 with an initial contribution of £50,000.

Organisations to have been given funding include the Black Trans Alliance, Kingston LGBT Forum and the London Gay Symphony Orchestra.

They began allocating funding in 2021 with one-off grants to 10 projects.

It will directly contribute “to the betterment of the lives of LGBT+ people” within the capital and beyond.

Pride in London today (22 August) shared that over £150,000 worth of funding is available.

Grassroots LGBT+ projects are able to apply for grants of up to £5,000. This is to help effect positive change for LGBT+ people.

Pride In London explained in a statement that they “eagerly encourage the submission of proposals from all organisations dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the LGBT+ community.”

“The Unity Fund embodies our dedication to nurturing initiatives and projects”

They want to ensure “the voices of the most marginalised are amplified and that they truly benefit from this funding.” This includes projects led by individuals of colour within the LGBTQ+ community.

Organisations run by trans and non-binary individuals, LGBT+ women, as well as projects that provide assistance to LGBT+ communities during times of crises or major incidents, are also heavily urged to apply.

Christopher Joell-Deshields, CEO of Pride in London, stated: “The Unity Fund embodies our dedication to nurturing initiatives and projects that are effecting positive change within our LGBT+ communities from the grassroots level.

“This Fund is in alignment with our core principles of visibility, unity, and equality.”

Those who are interested in applying for the Unity Fund need to meet the below criteria:

Function as grassroots LGBT+ organisations that advocate for and cater to the needs of LGBT+ individuals in London.

Operate with an annual budget not surpassing £100,000.

Possess the legal status of a Charity, Community Interest Company (CIC), or Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO). Applicants without these designations may still be eligible for consideration, provided they can demonstrate six months of continuous activism and secure a fiscal sponsor.

Develop a comprehensive plan detailing the effective allocation of funding, unequivocally directed toward the advancement of LGBT+ programs.

Applications opened yesterday (21 August). You can find more information on the Pride in London website.