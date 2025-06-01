Pride Edinburgh director subjected to alleged homophobic abuse hours after winning LGBTQ+ award (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Love, Pride Edinburgh’s marketing director and CEO of inclusive marketing agency Monumental, has said he was subjected to homophobic abuse just hours after his company was honoured at an LGBTQ+ awards ceremony.

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of Saturday 31 May on a train from Glasgow to Edinburgh. Love was on his way home following a ceremony where Monumental received an award recognising its contribution to the LGBTQ+ community, at the Proud Scotland Awards.

Speaking to Attitude, Love said that a male passenger repeatedly directed homophobic slurs at him, including the word “faggot”, targeting his perceived sexuality and presentation.

“The most jarring part is the irony – being recognised for creating safer spaces and driving inclusion, only to be targeted for who I am hours later,” Love, who appeared on the 2025 Attitude 101 list of influential queer figures, said. “It’s a sobering reminder of how far we still have to go. No one should have to experience hate for simply existing.”

The alleged attacker was filmed by a friend of Love’s, who later uploaded the footage to TikTok. In the comments, a number of users appear to endorse the behaviour, with comments including “legend”, “god’s work” and “respect”.

Love confirmed that the incident has been reported to Police Scotland. Attitude has contacted Police Scotland for comment and will update this story if a response is received.