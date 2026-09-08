Georgetown University condemns ‘student-organised Charlie Kirk lookalike contest’

Georgetown University is facing backlash over an alleged student-organised Charlie Kirk lookalike contest marking the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s assassination.

The event was allegedly promoted anonymously on Fizz, a platform requiring a university email address to interact with Georgetown’s community.

“Charlie Kirk lookalike contest. September 10th 2026. Pull up to Copley Lawn [on campus] to speak the truth while the cost is high,” the post reportedly reads.

Charlie Kirk lookalike contest support

It is thought to have received more than 2,200 upvotes, equivalent to nearly a third of Georgetown’s undergraduate student body.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Georgetown University spokesperson said the institution “is not planning such an event” and that, to their knowledge, no student organisation was planning one either.

“We take these anonymous posts seriously and condemn their language as deeply inconsistent with Georgetown University’s values. We are monitoring this closely to ensure the safety of the University community,” the spokesperson said.

Georgetown University condemns the Kirk lookalike contest

They added that the university is committed to creating a “safe and welcoming place” and providing a space that “promotes thoughtful, respectful dialogue”.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet strongly condemned the alleged tribute, saying: “A culture that can no longer simply mourn the fallen, or respect them enough to at least keep their mouth shut, is a culture that has lost touch with a basic sense of shared humanity.”

He added: “Shame on any of the mockers and trolls who debase themselves by continuously proving Charlie outclassed them in every conceivable way.”

Turning Point USA’s Georgetown University chapter says it disrespects the late far-right commentator

Heidi Sui, president of Turning Point USA’s Georgetown University chapter, said the group “strongly condemns any events that aim to disrespect Charlie Kirk and the upcoming memorial ceremony at UVU”.

The memorial is scheduled to take place on 10 September 2026 at the UCCU Center on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus, where Kirk was assassinated. It is being held by Turning Point USA and is called the “Freedom Built to Last Memorial”.

His legacy includes claiming that gay couples are trying to “corrupt” children, linking trans people to inflation, and calling for hate demonstrations, such as burning rainbow or BLM flags, to be legalised.