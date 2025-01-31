Police Scotland has abandoned an LGBTQ domestic abuse campaign after it transpired it featured gay OnlyFans creator Rossy Rankin.

The campaign titled ‘domestic abuse in the LGBTQI+ community’, which was shared by Police Scotland social media last week, warns how “controlling behaviour can turn a loving relationship into an abusive one.”

The Scottish actor, whose real name is Ross Rankin, is known for his consensual S&M- and bondage-themed content.

The 25-year-old, who describes himself online as a “kink creator”, is also active on X (formerly Twitter) and JustForFans.

“An additional level of vetting has now been introduced”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an issue with our most recent domestic abuse advert, which was removed immediately as these concerns were reviewed.

“Proportionate checks were carried out in advance of the advert’s launch, however following a review of this matter, an additional level of vetting has now been introduced for anyone taking part in future campaigns.

“Different levels of vetting are available to us and are always used proportionately for the role or service being provided.”

“No one cares apart from Police Scotland”

Responding to the news on X, Rankin said (as per The Sun): “Tells you a lot about Police Scotland’s vetting processes if they missed all the many links directing people to my porn.”

Rankin went on: “No one cares apart from Police Scotland. The only person that’s losing out here is me because I’m now only getting about a quarter of the money I was owed.”