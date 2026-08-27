Police launch public appeal following alleged homophobic attack in Hackney

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime in Hackney involving a 23-year-old man who was allegedly subjected to homophobic abuse.

The victim, identified as Callum Olver, a 23-year-old fashion worker, was allegedly subjected to homophobic abuse and assaulted in Broadway Market in the early hours of Saturday, 4 July, sustaining an injury to his face.

The incident took place just hours before Pride in London. Olver, who has lived in London for five years after moving from the south-west, described the incident as a “shock”.

“Before I knew it, I was hit in the face” – Callum Olver on sustaining injuries after an alleged homophobic attack

He told ITV News: “Before I knew it, I was hit in the face, and my friend pulled me away and kind of looked at my face and said, ‘Callum, you’ve got a dent in your face.’”

“It was a lot worse than I had thought initially. But I think in the moment, I was so caught up in emotion that I just didn’t really notice what had happened.”

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene, and Olver later went to hospital with a facial injury. He is being supported by specialist LGBT+ liaison officers.

Police launch a public appeal to help identify the suspect

Hackney hate crime appeal (Image: Metropolitan Police)

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident and have launched a public appeal to help identify the suspect.

PC Jack Hiew of Stoke Newington Police Station said in a statement: “We recognise the impact that this incident has had on the victim, and he continues to be supported by specialist LGBT+ liaison officers.

“We’ve conducted various enquiries in an attempt to identify the suspect, and we’re now appealing for the public’s help.”

How to get in touch

He added: “Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact us via 101, quoting CAD reference 4508/26AUG26. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The Metropolitan Police recorded 3,183 homophobic hate crime offences in London over the past 12 months.