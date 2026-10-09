Thousands sign petition urging Sadiq Khan to block Harry Potter Christmas lights in London

Thousands have signed a petition calling on Sadiq Khan to block plans for a Harry Potter-themed Christmas lights display on Oxford Street, amid concerns over JK Rowling’s views on trans rights.

The display is designed to promote the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series. But campaigners argue that celebrating the franchise could help generate further income for Rowling, who has pledged to use her wealth to fund the anti-trans rights movement.

Backed by the Good Law Project, the petition calls on the Mayor of London to stop the display from going ahead. At the time of writing, over 3,500 people have signed, within 24 hours of it going live.

The petition points to Sadiq Khan’s previous statements in support of trans rights

Campaigners have also raised concerns about the message the lights could send to trans people during the festive season, arguing that a major display celebrating Rowling’s work could make them feel unwelcome in one of London’s most prominent Christmas destinations.

The row comes as the upcoming Harry Potter adaptation faces scrutiny over its association with Rowling.

Ally Pankiw, the Canadian director known for her work on Black Mirror, previously turned down an offer to work on the series. Explaining her decision, she said: “It is simply this easy to say no to funding transphobia.”

The petition also points to Khan’s previous statements in support of trans rights, including his declaration that trans rights are human rights and his pledge to keep London a safe and welcoming place for trans people.

“The mayor must back up his words with action” – a Good Law Project spokesperson

The Good Law Project has challenged the mayor to put those commitments into action.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “How can Mayor Khan tell trans Londoners that ‘this city is yours too’, whilst allowing a Christmas lights display to go ahead that will help fund anti-trans rights groups? The mayor must back up his words with action.”

Rowling has faced sustained criticism from LGBTQ+ campaigners over her comments on transgender people and her support for organisations and causes opposing aspects of trans rights. Her involvement in the Harry Potter franchise has also prompted debate among fans, with some choosing to distance themselves from the series while others continue to separate the books and films from the author’s views.

The Oxford Street lights have now become the latest point of contention, with petition signatories urging Khan to intervene over the display.

“The Mayor is clear that he will always support and champion all of London’s diverse communities, including trans and non-binary Londoners” – spokesperson for the Mayor of London

The petition argues that London’s Christmas celebrations should be welcoming to everyone, and calls on the mayor to ensure the display does not go ahead.

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: “The Christmas lights on Oxford Street are not arranged by the Mayor or the Oxford Street Development Corporation, and this is a matter for the New West End Company and local businesses.

“The Mayor is clear that he will always support and champion all of London’s diverse communities, including trans and non-binary Londoners.”

The full petition is available here, which includes the most updated figure for signatories.