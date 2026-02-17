Scottish theatre invites LGBTQ+ community to write ‘Letters to My Younger Self’ in new exhibition

A new LGBTQ+ exhibition encouraging people to reflect on identity, resilience and self-acceptance has opened at Perth Theatre as part of LGBTQ+ History Month.

Titled Letters to My Younger Self, the free installation invites visitors to write handwritten notes offering kindness, reassurance and advice to their past selves. The messages will be displayed throughout the venue’s conservatory, gradually filling the space as more people contribute over the coming weeks.

The project was created by Perthshire Pride co-chair Marysia Macfarlane, with support from Star and Fiona Loudon Steele, and aims to create a platform for personal stories that are often unheard. Contributors are encouraged to explore themes including belonging, Pride and growth, with materials provided on site and no booking required.

“I hope this exhibition helps people feel seen, supported and proud of who they are” – Perthshire Pride co-chair Marysia Macfarlane

Macfarlane said: “This project is about compassion – for who we were, and for others who may still be finding their way. Writing to your younger self can be incredibly powerful, particularly for LGBTQ+ people, and I hope this exhibition helps people feel seen, supported and proud of who they are.”

The installation will remain at Perth Theatre until 13 March before moving to Perth Concert Hall on 8 August to coincide with Perthshire Pride celebrations later this year. Organisers say the relocation will transform the concert hall into a collective artwork shaped by community voices once the conservatory space is filled with letters.

Christopher Glasgow, director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said the exhibition reflects the organisation’s focus on community engagement. “Perth Theatre and Concert Hall exists first and foremost for its community, and Letters to My Younger Self is a powerful example of how our buildings can hold stories as well as performances,” he said.

Visitors can take part by writing a letter at Perth Theatre and adding it directly to the installation

“By opening up our public spaces to voices from across the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, this exhibition creates a moment of reflection, compassion and pride that feels deeply rooted in who we are and who we serve.”

Supported by Scottish Pride organisations including Stirling Pride, Stranraer Pride and Oban Pride, the exhibition is open to all during regular theatre opening hours.

Visitors can take part by writing a letter at Perth Theatre and adding it directly to the installation, with organisers hoping the growing collection will highlight shared experiences across the LGBTQ+ community while marking LGBTQ+ History Month.