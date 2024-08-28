Over half of LGBT+ workers in UK face workplace bullying, TUC study says

A new report has revealed that 52% of LGBT+ workers in the UK have experienced bullying, harassment, or discrimination at work in the past five years.

The study was carried out by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), surveying 1,001 LGBT+ workers across the UK.

It also found that 37% of LGBT+ workers heard “offensive jokes or banter” about LGBT+ people at work, while 28% experienced homophobic, biphobic, or transphobic remarks directed at them or made in their presence.

More alarmingly, 5% faced physical violence, threats, or intimidation due to their LGBT+ identity, with this figure rising to 20% for transgender workers.

The impact on mental health is significant, with 38% of those who experienced bullying reporting negative effects. The study also revealed that 29% of LGBT+ workers are not open about their sexual orientation at work, indicating ongoing concerns about workplace acceptance.

Young LGBT+ workers aged 18-24 appear particularly vulnerable, with 65% reporting bullying, harassment, or discrimination in the past five years.

“LGBT+ people should be safe and supported at work” – TUC general secretary Paul Nowak

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in a statement: “LGBT+ people should be safe and supported at work. But instead, they’re experiencing shockingly high levels of bullying and harassment – including assault.”

The report also highlighted a reluctance to report incidents, with only 16% of LGBT+ workers reporting harassment to their employers. Of those who did report, 20% said their complaints were ignored.

In response to these findings, the TUC is calling for stronger workplace rights and urging employers to adopt zero-tolerance approaches to bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

“It’s a sad reality that in modern Britain, LGBTQ+ people still often feel the need to hide their identity” – Stonewall spokesperson

In a statement shared with Attitude, a Stonewall spokesperson said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and should expect their employers to take a zero-tolerance approach to abuse. It’s unacceptable that in 2024, people are still being abused in the workplace simply because of who they are and who they love.

“We know that fully inclusive workplaces lead to happier, more motivated and more productive employees. Inclusivity benefits everyone and it’s a sad reality that in modern Britain, LGBTQ+ people still often feel the need to hide their identity from those they work with.

‘We are proud to support hundreds of organisations that are committed to building inclusive workplaces and ensuring that all employees can thrive. However, there is clearly much to be done until every LGBTQ+ person feels safe to be openly themselves in all aspects of their lives.”

The full study can be read here [PDF]. Government guidance on workplace bullying and harassment can be found here.

What should employees do if they’re being bullied or harassed?