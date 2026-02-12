Ohio introduces anti-trans bill protecting parents who reject their child’s gender identity

Josh Williams, Republican candidate for Congress in Ohio’s 9th District, has introduced legislation to ban the state from taking action against parents who reject their child’s gender identity.

Williams, the first Black Republican elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 50 years, vowed to protect the rights of parents who advocate for their children to use the gender they were assigned at birth.

Speaking to the House on Wednesday (11 February), the congressman spoke about allowing parents to continue their rights as stated by the Families First Act in the US.

“This legislation is a simple fix to the pressures that are being put on our parents” – Josh Williams introducing the Ohio anti-trans bill

He stated: “This legislation is a simple fix to the pressures that are being put on our parents, our caregivers, our foster parents and prospective adoptive parents to conform with the left’s agenda as it relates to our kids’ sexuality and gender confusion.”

🚨 BREAKING: I just introduced legislation in the Ohio House to BAN state agencies from taking action against parents who refuse to allow their children to change their gender.



While states like California are turning themselves into "refuges" for children with gender dysphoria,… pic.twitter.com/H7uPd3vgDJ — Rep. Josh Williams (@JoshWilliamsOH) February 11, 2026

The anti-trans bill takes aim at the state of California, which Williams dubbed “‘refuges’ for children with gender dysphoria.”

California has a strong, consistent position in favour of protecting transgender youth rights, including laws that prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and laws protecting gender-affirming healthcare.

“We are here to say enough is enough” – Williams on banning parents from being punished for supporting gender-critical ideologies

“We are here to say enough is enough,” Williams continued. “They use the most vulnerable population that you come in contact with – children’s services – as their pawns to push their national agenda.”

“This legislation is about protecting families from government overreach and ensuring parents are not punished for raising their children consistent with biological reality.”

“No parent should lose custody, face state intervention or be deemed unfit simply for affirming their child’s biological sex,” Williams said.

“Affirming biological sex is not abuse” – Williams on gender-identity

“Affirming biological sex is not abuse,” he continued. “Controlling how your children are raised, including affirming their biological sex, is a constitutionally protected fundamental right in the state of Ohio.”

If the bill becomes law, social workers, teachers and other officials could lose their licences for violating the new rules.

Judges could face judicial review if they terminate custody from parents solely for opposing gender-affirming care or rejecting their child’s transgender identity.

The bill, titled the “Affirming Families First Act,” defines a female as anyone who can produce eggs for fertilisation and a male as anyone who produces sperm, rejecting trans identities.

Indiana, North Carolina and Texas have introduced similar legislation, saying it’s not abuse to oppose a child’s gender identity.