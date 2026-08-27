Norfolk Police considers removing gender-fluid warrant cards for officers

Norfolk Police is considering scrapping a policy that allows gender-fluid officers to be issued with both male and female warrant cards.

A warrant card is an official identification card issued to a police officer to identify them as a member of the force, with two different types for male and female officers.

The gender-fluid option under the Trans Equality at Work policy is reportedly being used across three different forces: Leicestershire, Norfolk and Suffolk Police, for gender-non-conforming or trans people who are in the process of transitioning.

After transitioning, officers will be issued one gendered warrant card

According to The Telegraph, Norfolk and Suffolk Police’s Trans Equality at Work policy states: “If an individual does transition fully to their chosen gender then they must relinquish their dual cards so that a single card can be issued in their chosen identity.”

The issue was raised by Colin Sutton, the Reform police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk, on Tuesday (24 August), who met with senior figures at the force after the policy came to light.

Sutton said he believed the practice presented a security risk and could affect the reputation of the constabulary and the dignity of the office of constable.

Colin Sutton says the duel gender-fluid option presents “security risks”

He said: “I share the concerns expressed to me by so many Norfolk residents and elected officials that the practice of issuing dual warrant cards to gender-fluid officers not only presented a security risk but also did little to enhance the reputation of the constabulary or the dignity of the office of constable.

“The current team is reviewing the policy with a view to scrapping it. In the meantime, there is no question of any dual warrant cards being issued.”

Sutton said there is currently no serving officer in the county in possession of two warrant cards.

Norfolk Police officers have previously faced scrutiny after allegedly being caught on tape making racist and transphobic remarks while discussing stop-and-search tactics at a pigeon cull protest earlier this year.