Men barricade themselves in takeaway toilet during ‘homophobic’ attack in Newcastle

A man and his friends had to barricade themselves inside a takeaway shop toilet to escape a homophobic attack in Newcastle on Sunday (22 October).

The incident took place at around 5am. A group of three friends, who all wish to remain anonymous, were inside the LGBT nightclub Powerhouse when the incident began.

The man whom Attitude has spoken to – A – was left unscathed, but one of his friends has been left with two broken ribs as well as other injuries.

“When we refused to speak to him and people were asking him to leave he resorted to homophobic slurs”

The 21-year-old said it started when a man grabbed his bum in the club before mocking him and his friends. A and his friends challenged the man which led to verbal homophobic abuse from the man who was in a group of four men.

After having drinks thrown at him A went to get security and when he came back he found one of his friends was bleeding from the nose and mouth after being thrown to the floor and kicked and stamped on.

The group of men had already left.

Powerhouse, Newcastle (Image: WikiCommons)

A said that he and his friends then left the club themselves and went to a local kebab shop. At this point, the man who had sexually assaulted A and physically assaulted his friend walked into the same shop and began using “intimidating language.”

A told Attitude, “When we refused to speak to him and people were asking him to leave he resorted to homophobic slurs. He used the ‘f’ slur, ‘benders,’ ‘b***y boys.’ Just constant verbal assault.”

As the incident continued, A and his friends barricaded themselves in the kebab shop’s toilet while they contacted police. A also told Attitude that the aggressive man then physically assaulted someone else who tried to intervene.

“I’ve never actually felt unsafe going on nights out”

A and his friends then went to hospital. A’s friend had two fractured ribs, torn intercostal muscles, and a cut to the inside of his cheek.

Northumbria Police is now investigating, according to A.

Considering recent high-profile attacks, such as at The Two Brewers in London in August, A, who works at an LGBTQ bar in London, said he wanted to come forward knowing that venues have had threats made against them as well customers acting vile towards staff and customers.

“It just seems to be getting worse and the fact that we were in a space that is provided for us to try and feel safe was violated is so awful,” A said.

“The past week has been quite difficult and I’ve found it hard to go back to work,” A continued. “I haven’t been sleeping too well and I know the other two have been struggling as well.”

Addressing the police response, A said that had been “extremely slow” and that officers are yet to classify the incident as homophobic. He also said that neither he nor his friends have had any communication since last Wednesday (25 October).

“I want to follow it through until I can do no more”

A, who has been living in London since he was 18, told Attitude the incident had been “extremely violating.”

He added: “I’ve never actually felt unsafe going on nights out. I’ve never felt unsafe on public transport, in Ubers, or going home late at night. I’m usually in groups, but I was in a group the other night as well.”

A has also expressed disappointment with how the staff at Powerhouse in Newcastle handled the homophobic incident and doubted that they had contacted the police. However, A has received an apology from the bar’s manager.

“I don’t care what the outcome is but I want to follow it through until I can do no more,” A resolved.

He also wanted to highlight “that safe spaces are important and it’s important that we don’t feel violated in them.

“I want people to know this stuff still happens. It’s becoming a bigger issue at the moment due to people of power and how they talk about queer people, they villainise us and use us as scapegoats and anything to flame a ‘culture war’.

“I think we’re going backward and an attack inside an LGBT venue just shows safe spaces are still at risk.”

“An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been carried out”

Responding to a request for comment Northumbria Police told Attitude: “At around 4.30am on Saturday, October 22, officers were on patrol in Newcastle city centre when they were approached by a man who reported being assaulted.

“The victim, a 19-year-old man, had been inside Powerhouse on Westmoreland Road, when he reported being approached by a man he didn’t know, who has then assaulted him, causing facial injuries following a verbal altercation.

“An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been carried out, including a review of CCTV.”

Anyone with any information has been encouraged to contact police on 101 or use the Tell Us Something page on the Northumbria Police website and quote log 132295M/23.

Attitude has contacted Powerhouse in Newcastle for comment.