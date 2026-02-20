New York hospital closes trans youth programme, prompting backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates

New York hospital NYU Langone Health has announced it will shut its Transgender Youth Health Programme, meaning puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy will no longer be provided to trans youth.

On Tuesday (17 February), a spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times that the institution will no longer provide gender-affirming care to patients under 19, prompting backlash from advocates.

The statement read: “Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program.”

“This does not impact our paediatric mental health care programmes” – NYU Langone Health on shutting their trans youth programme

It continued: “We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our paediatric mental health care programmes, which will continue.”

The closure is widely seen as part of Donald Trump’s attempts to roll back trans rights across the US since the start of his second term in January 2025.

One notable policy was “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation”, which directs hospitals and programmes to significantly limit access to gender-affirming care for young people.

US hospitals, if they do not comply with limiting gender affirming care to minors, can face loss of federal funding

As a result, if US state hospitals fail to comply, institutions can face significant financial, civil, and criminal penalties, including the loss of federal funding.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has spoken out against the hospital’s decision in a post to X.

“This is yet another example of a private institution capitulating to the federal government’s assault on transgender rights. In the face of these attacks, New York City will continue to be a refuge for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said the mayor.

This is yet another example of a private institution capitulating to the federal government’s assault on transgender rights. In the face of these attacks, New York City will continue to be a refuge for the LGBTQIA+ community. https://t.co/aQK4jKFZ4x — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 19, 2026

NYS Senator Kristen Gonzalez also criticised NYU Langone Health’s decision, adding that the Trump administration’s pressures are putting trans youth at risk.

“It helps the Trump Administration’s anti-trans agenda” – Kristen Gonzalez on NYU Langone Health decision to cut trans healthcare to youth

“It’s not only irresponsible, it helps the Trump Administration’s anti-trans agenda at the expense of NYU Langone’s own patients,” she said in a statement.

“To win a city where all New Yorkers have a dignified life, we must continue to fight for our trans neighbours, defend their right to gender-affirming care, and push our state legislature to fund this healthcare,” Gonzalez continued.

The senator has proposed legislation establishing a gender-affirming care programme to provide support and increase access to gender-affirming care in New York.

As of February 2026, 40 hospitals nationwide have paused gender affirming care for trans youth

In her statement, she encouraged Congress to support her proposal to establish an $8 million (£6.2 million) gender-affirming care fund. “Our young people’s health depends on our immediate action and leadership. Let’s not fail them,” she concluded.

NYU Langone Health adds to a growing number of hospitals reducing or pausing gender-affirming care for minors. Stat News reported earlier this month that more than 40 hospitals nationwide have paused care for trans youth.