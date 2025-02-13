New poll shows anti-trans sentiment is steadily growing in UK

New data shows that sceptisism towards trans people is rising in the UK.

The research, conducted by YouGov, revealed that even in sectors of society that usually lean more progressive, such as women and young people, attitudes are skewing towards an anti-trans sentiment.

As of last December only 37% of women polled supported the right to legally change one’s gender, a drop from 44% in 2022. Meanwhile, 42% said they were explicitly opposed to the idea, a significant increase from 32% in 2022.

Fewer young people support the right to legally change gender, with only 50% of respondents aged 18-24 saying they support this, down from 57% in the previous poll.

There has also been a increase in the percentage of people who feel one should not be allowed to socially identify as a different gender, with 25% of respondents answering this way, as opposed to only 17% in 2022.

Attitudes towards accessibility of trans healthcare have also worsened, with 57% of respondents now saying they do not believe trans treatments should be provided by the NHS, an increase since 2022.

🧵/ Where does the British public stand on transgender rights in 2024/5?



The 4th study in our series shows that scepticism has grown across the board over the last two years, including among groups typically more sympathetic to trans people pic.twitter.com/GPwjU9Kjjh — YouGov (@YouGov) February 11, 2025

On the topic of minors receiving treatment, attitudes are particularly negative with 75% saying puberty blockers should not be provided to anyone under the age of 16, and 78% opposing hormone treatments being made available to this age group.

Seven in 10 people answered they believe the approval of a doctor should be required in order to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate.

On the topic of sports, 64% of respondents disagreed with trans men being able to participate in mens sports whilst 74% opposed trans women participating in womens sports.

Bathroom access was another lightning rod issue, with nearly half of respondents (47%) opposing trans men accessing mens toilets and 49% opposing them accessing mens changing rooms. Attitudes were harsher for transw omen however, with 55% against toilet access and 58% against changing room access.

Trans women’s access to refuge centres for women victims of rape or sexual assault was also divisive with 52% answering they don’t think they should be able to access these spaces.