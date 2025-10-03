London concert Music for Change to raise funds for LGBTQ+ non-profit this World Mental Health Day

A London concert will take place this month on World Mental Health Day to raise funds for suicide and drug-related death prevention in the LGBTQ+ community.

The concert, entitled Music for Change, will be held at St Giles, Barbican, London, on 10 October 2025.

The 90-minute event, hosted by Mr Gay Great Britain 2024 and mental health ambassador Andy Gardiner, will feature performances to raise funds in support of suicide and drug-related death prevention in the LGBTQ+ community.

Who is performing at Music for Change?

Performers will include the London Gay Men’s Chorus, London Gay Symphony Orchestra, Homoparody, and soloists such as countertenor Andrew Watts, mezzo soprano Isobel Hughes, and mental health campaigner, Attitude Pride Award winner Jonny Benjamin MBE and more.

The event is organised by community groups Big Gay Out and Song in the City in collaboration with not for profit You Are Loved.

Founded in 2024, the LGBTQ+ organisation aims to reduce suicide and drug-related deaths in the queer community.

The LGBTQ+ community is more than twice as vulnerable to suicide and self harm than the straight cis community

Recent UK data shows that suicide and self-harm rates among lesbian, gay, bisexual and other minority sexual orientations (LGB+) are more than twice as high as those of heterosexual people.

You Are Loved (Image: Provided)

According to the Office for National Statistics, the risk of suicide for LGBTQ+ individuals is 2.2 times higher than for heterosexual and cisgender people. The rate of intentional self-harm is 2.5 times higher in the queer community – 1,508.9 per 100,000 compared with 598.4 per 100,000.

World Mental Health Day, recognised by the World Health Organization, focuses on global mental health awareness and support.

Research shows LGBTQ+ people are at greater risk of depression, anxiety, substance misuse, and suicidal ideation. According to Stonewall, half of LGBTQ+ people (52 per cent) reported experiencing depression in 2019.

Funds raised from the concert will go to You Are Loved’s programmes, including bereavement support groups, community discussions and a national LGBTQ+ support directory.

See the full list of performers here:

– Andy Gardiner (dancer, actor, Mr Gay Great Britain 2024)

– London Gay Men’s Chorus (gay choir founded in 1991 with over 300 members)

– London Gay Symphony Orchestra (gay orchestra founded in 1996 with more than

100 members)

– Homoparody (dance collective of LGBTQ+ humans from all over London)

– Jonny Benjamin MBE (mental health campaigner, author, filmmaker)

– Andrew Watts (countertenor)

– Gavin Roberts (piano)

– Kang Yang (baritone, Guzheng)

– Eliran Kadussi (countertenor)

– Isobel Hughes (mezzo soprano)

– Jairus McClanahan (vocalist)

– Natasha Elliott (mezzo soprano)

– Strahinja Mitrovic (double bass)

– Owain Gwynfryn (baritone)

– Thomas Litchev (baritone)

– Daniel Gray Bell (tenor)

– Jasper Kindleysides (soprano)

Early bird ticket prices start from £25 and are available now on the Song In The City website.