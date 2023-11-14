Munroe Bergdorf announces new role as first UN Women’s UK Champion

Munroe Bergdorf has been appointed as by UN Women UK as their first UK Champion.

The trans activist, model and broadcaster has been working with the UN since 2018, across a variety of projects.

Some of her work so far has included being asked by the Unstereotype Alliance to speak at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022, and contributing to the “Draw a Line” campaign.

Most recently, she addressed The UN Headquarters in New York on the importance of dismantling gender stereotypes in advertising and media.

Her new role with UN Women UK comes with the aim to further the impact of their work to achieve gender equality.

Speaking about her new appointment, Bergdorf explains “I’m incredibly proud to step into my new role as a UN Women UK Champion.

“Working with the UN has been a personal ambition and dream of mine ever since I started working in the activism space over a decade ago.”

She went on to note how “rare” it is that “we get to see transgender people have a seat or voice at these tables.”

Munroe has shared her plans for her new role (Image: Markus Bidaux)

“It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Bergdorf added. “I will use this role to further advocate for the progress, safety, inclusion and empowerment of ALL women and girls, of all communities and identities.

“I will continue to draw attention to the systemic and social impact of misogyny, transphobia and gender based inequality within the UK – In order to help provide data and insight that contributes to forming tangible methods of tracking and countering it.”

It comes after Bergdorf recently sent a strong and urgent message to the Labour leader Keir Starmer’s stance on trans rights last month.

She believes Mr Starmer must “grow a backbone as well and not echo the same transphobic rhetoric as the Tories.”

Following recent anti-trans rhetoric from Conservative politicians, Bergdorf also discussed the “need to bring the protest to every single space.”

She added: “It’s really important that we show that this is something that the whole community should fight back against together.”

Bergdorf also said that she wasn’t surprised “in the slightest” by any of the recent anti-trans comments from Tory MPs. Her message to the Tories was simply, “Time’s up,” as she called for the party to move on.