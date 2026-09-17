‘People don’t think I’m part of the community anymore’: Tove Lo on bi-erasure (EXCLUSIVE)

Tove Lo, the singer-songwriter behind some of the best electropop anthems of the past decade, is opening up about bi-erasure.

The Swedish 38-year-old is married to her husband and collaborator, Charlie Twaddle, a creative director and producer, and the pair have been together for six years.

Speaking to Attitude, Lo opens up about her fears of not being considered part of the LGBTQ+ community because of her long-term relationship with a man.

People question Tove Lo’s bisexuality

“People still ask me things like, ‘Have you lost it?’ or ‘How can you be with a man for that long and still say you’re bi?’ I don’t know whether they’re trying to provoke me or whether they genuinely don’t understand,” says Lo.

“I’m so sure of who I am that I never question my own queerness,” she explains. “But it does sometimes make me a little sad that people don’t think I’m part of the community anymore because of who I chose to be with.”

The singer adds: “Some queer people have fought so hard to live openly that there’s no going back to what society considers the traditional life.

“It can feel like a loss” – Lo on being separated from the LGBTQ+ community

“So maybe when someone who’s part of the community ends up choosing something that looks more traditional, it can feel like a loss.”

Lo has spoken openly about her bisexuality for more than a decade. Speaking to Attitude in 2016, she said she was grateful to have grown up in a liberal country where she was able to be open about her sexuality.

“Being open and owning my sexuality in both ways – with both men and women – I think that’s just never been a big deal,” said Lo.

Her comments come amid a wider conversation around bisexual erasure – the tendency to question or dismiss a person’s bisexuality or attraction to more than one gender.

Lo’s new album ESTRUS is out tomorrow 18 September 2026.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available on digital platforms and in print now. Buy here