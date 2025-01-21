Michelle Visage blasts Trump on social media: ‘You will not erase my child’

Drag Race personality Michelle Visage has fired back at President Donald Trump following his signing of an executive order to federal agencies to only recognise two genders (male and female) just hours after being inaugurated.

Visage, who has spoken publicly about being a mother to a queer child who she says is “basically transitioning,” took to her Instagram Story to share a message to Trump, writing: “You will not erase my child.”

Visage was writing over a video of Trump speaking about the order posted by prominent LGBTQ+ rights organisation GLAAD which was captioned: “When he says Make America Great Again, he clearly doesn’t mean it for all Americans.” The video also caught the eye of Drag Race alum Kerri Colby who commented: “Absolutely not.”

The television judge and host also shared a post to her story which read: “When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus.”

Last year Visage spoke eloquently to fellow parents of queer children when stopped on the red carpet at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, saying: “I have a queer child who is basically transitioning and for me it was a matter of allowing yourself grace to realise this is not the child you thought you were getting, it’s an even better child. They’re not living a lie and all they really need is love.

“They didn’t ask to be born the way they were, it just happened that way. Give yourself time and patience, and love your kid. It’ll magically cure everything.”

In 2021, Visage appeared on the podcast White Wine Question Time where she spoke about losing friends over the 2020 US presidential election. “I think so many of us judge other people, especially through this Trump administration, I lost many friends, mostly because they couldn’t have a conversation with me. So it was just: ‘I’m voting for him and that’s the end’. Okay, you can vote for him, that’s your right, but let’s talk about what you’re supporting,” she explained to host Kate Thornton.

“I have a gay daughter, so you’re right away voting against my daughter and her rights, so did you think about that? Have you thought about that? Have you thought about what Trump is doing to trans people?”

“I lost a lot of people over this election, mostly because they didn’t want to talk and discuss,” Visage told Thornton. “It was just their way or no way.”