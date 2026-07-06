Anniversary of Michael Causer’s death to be remembered with 18th vigil in Liverpool

Knowsley, a town in Liverpool, will hold a vigil on Sunday 2 August to remember 18-year-old Michael Causer, who was killed in 2008.

In the early hours of 25 July 2008, Michael, who was gay, was brutally beaten as he slept at a house party in Liverpool. He died in hospital a week later, on 2 August 2008, following brain surgery.

His death, alongside other homophobic attacks that year, contributed to the return of Liverpool Pride in 2010 after more than 15 years’ hiatus.

Michael Causer will be celebrated at the start of Knowsley Pride week

Michael Causer vigil (Image: Provided)

The vigil has since become a key annual Pride event in the region, a communal gathering symbolising remembrance, loss and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at the Courtyard at Court Hey Park at 6pm on Sunday 2 August and is open to all, marking the start of Knowsley Pride week.

Racheal Jones, One Knowsley CEO, said in a news release: “Michael was eighteen years old, and he lost his life for being who he was, and out of that grief, the community refused to stay silent. That refusal is what built Pride across this region, and it’s what brings us together every single year since.”

Racheal Jones said the vigil is for people to come together for victim’s of hate

Michael Causer vigil (Image: Provided)

Marking the eighteenth anniversary of his death, she said: “This vigil is, and always will be, a place for our wider community to come together, to reflect in a safe space. We remember Michael, and everyone who’s been a victim of hate, together.”

The latest Home Office statistics recorded more than 18,000 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation and over 3,000 targeted at trans people, marking a 20 per cent and 50 per cent rise over the past five years.

Councillor Graham Morgan, leader of Knowsley Council, said: “The senseless murder of Michael Causer will never be forgotten in our borough. It feels as raw and as shocking today as it did all those years ago.

Graham Morgan highlighted Knowsley’s support for the LGBTQ+ community

Michael Causer vigil (Image: Provided)

“This vigil is an opportunity to celebrate Michael’s life and show the support we have in the borough for the LGBTQ+ community,” he continued.

“What happened to Michael should never happen again. We celebrate inclusivity in our borough and we want everyone in Knowsley to be accepted for who they are.”

Causer’s killer, James O’Connor, was jailed for life in March 2009. To mark 10 years since his passing, Attitude honoured his parents, Marie and Mike Causer, at the 2018 Attitude Pride Awards.

Causer’s parents say he’d have been the “belle of the ball” at Liverpool Pride

Speaking to Attitude about the anniversary, they spoke about Liverpool Pride and what it would mean to their son.

“It just seems to grow bigger,” Marie said. “We have the banner with Michael’s photos and T-shirts. We always say if Michael was there, he’d be the belle of the ball at the front.”