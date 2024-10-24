Inquiry finds mismanagement but no evidence of misconduct at trans charity Mermaids

The Charity Commission’s inquiry into the trans youth charity Mermaids has found that the organisation was mismanaged, but that there was no evidence of misconduct following complaints regarding safeguarding, medical advice or referrals.

In a statement, the regulator said it had identified examples where Mermaids had failed in its governance, culture and practices to keep pace as the organisation’s size and public profile grew.

Mermaids provides support for trans, non-binary and gender-diverse children, young people and their families.

The regulator said that the charity had failed to “address internal issues around culture and inclusivity at the charity”, had not carried out “sufficient due diligence checks when recruiting trustees”, and did not “properly adhere to their own internal HR policies when it came to the supervision of the former CEO and / or make clear to the former CEO and staff that the role did not fall into the charity’s normal HR management policy”.

“Mermaids cooperated with our investigation and has been actively addressing the various concerns raised” — The Charity Commission

The Charity Commission also said that the charity must update information on its website regarding puberty blockers to reflect the recommendations set out by the controversial Cass Review.

Orlando Fraser, KC, chair of the Charity Commission said: “The provision of services to children affected by gender identity issues is a highly challenging area that requires great care and sensitivity. This is especially so for charities, given the authority that registered status will likely carry with children and their families.

“We have carefully scrutinised Mermaids’ activities through a statutory inquiry and have found mismanagement in a number of areas. Mermaids cooperated with our investigation and has been actively addressing the various concerns raised.”

The investigation into Mermaids was launched in 2022 after 63 complaints were made from the public and a number of negative stories were published in the media about the charity.

In a statement, Mermaids’ chair of trustees, Kathryn Downs, said the board had accepted the Charity Commission’s findings.

“We are relieved that the Charity Commission Inquiry which began nearly two years ago is finally over. The report states, as we anticipated, that there is no finding of misconduct at Mermaids,” she said.

“The Commission has also confirmed, as we have repeatedly asserted, that we have not provided medical advice or acted improperly in our work with children, young people and their families.”

She added: “As Mermaids approaches its 30th birthday, we remain determined to deliver on our 2024-27 Strategy and expand our efforts to create a safe, inclusive society where trans children and young people are empowered to live their best lives, at a time where our communities need the support Mermaids delivers more than ever. ”