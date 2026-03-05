Men’s Health publishes a list of CDC LGBTQ+ resources deleted under the Trump administration

Men’s Health has released a list of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) LGBTQ+ resources after they were deleted from the internet under the Trump administration.

After Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term on 20 January 2025, a series of executive orders led to thousands of federal health resources being erased from the web.

Among these orders were Executive Order 14151, titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing”, as well as other anti-LGBTQ+ directives including: Executive Order 14168 – “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government”.

The laws prompted federal agencies, including the CDC, to remove certain content. Many of the deleted pages directly affecting the LGBTQ+ community included:

Removed LGBTQ+ CDC resources:

* About Shigella Among Gay, Bisexual, and Other Men Who Have Sex with Men

* About STIs and Gay Men

* Prevention Approaches for Viral Hepatitis in Gay and Bisexual Men

* Risk of Clade 1 Mpox among Gay, Bisexual, and Other Men Who Have Sex with Men (MSM)

* Viral Hepatitis Among MSM

* NPIN: Understanding Bisexuality

* NPIN: Understanding Asexuality

In addition, Trump paused US foreign aid, including funding and drug distribution under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has been widely criticised by healthcare professionals.

Meenakshi Bewtra, MD, MPH, PhD, president of Doctors for America, warned: “Any restriction or removal of evidence-based resources, whether explicitly named in litigation or not, raises serious concerns for patient care, and we are closely tracking developments to determine appropriate next steps.”

Other removed CDC pages included:

* CDC’s CORE Commitment to Health Equity

* Health Equity and Cancer Prevention

* Health Equity and Drug Overdose

* Health Equity for People with Disabilities

* Health Equity in Injury and Violence Prevention

* Integrating Alzheimer’s Messages into Chronic Disease Programs

* NPIN: Guidelines for Comprehensive Sex Education 3rd Edition

* Tuberculosis and Asian Persons

These resources are now available via Men’s Health’s official website.