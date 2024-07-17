Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene targets trans people in divisive speech

The right-wing politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has targeted trans people in a speech at the Republican National Convention.

The event has been taking place this week in Milwaukee and concludes tomorrow (Thursday 18 July). It follows an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, who is now the official Republican candidate for this year’s Presidential election.

On Tuesday (16 July) Marjorie Taylor Greene took to the convention stage to deliver an address. The US congresswoman is known for her anti-LGBTQ+ views and conspiracy theories.

She opened her speech by referencing the attack on Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13 July). “Today is a day of celebration,” she went on to say about Trump officially becoming the Republican presidential candidate. She also paid tribute to Trump supporter Corey Comperatore who died at the rally shielding his family from bullets.

“We will honour Corey’s memory by building the country he wanted. The country he wanted for his children and a government worthy of the American people,” Greene continued. “For too long the establishment in Washington has sold us out,” she said continuing in the belief that Republicans are not also a part of the political establishment.

She then blamed Democrats for the country’s woes. “They promised unity and delivered division, they promised peace and brought war, they promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday.” This last inaccurate point drew “boos” from the crowd.

“There are only two genders”

Ever since Transgender Day of Visibility this year, Republicans have been unable to accept that the occasion just so happened to fall on Easter Sunday. The annual occasion has been held on 31 March every year since 2009. It was in no way placed deliberately on Easter Sunday.

“And let me state this clearly,” Greene continued. “There are only two genders,” which gained a round of applause from the audience. “And we are made in god’s image. Amen. And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth ever!” Greene also said.

Greene also blamed Democrats for ripping open America’s borders, slashing wages, and eliminating jobs. “The Democrat’s economy is of, by, and for illegal aliens,” Greene said in another divisive comment. She also criticised Democrats for helping Ukraine rather than building a border wall. Closing her speech Greene said Trump would “make America successful again,” and “he will finally give us the country we deserve.”

In other news from the convention this week, Trump named his Vice Presidential pick. JD Vance, a former critic of Trump, has been selected. He has a fairly extensive anti-LGBTQ+ record as well, countering same-sex marriage legislation and gender-affirming care for trans youth.