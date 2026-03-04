Manchester United’s Jack Fletcher handed six-game ban and fined for using homophobic slur

Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher has been handed a six-match ban by the Football Association after using a homophobic slur during a match for the club’s Under-21 side.

The 18-year-old was sent off during the 62nd minute of United’s 5-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Barnsley in October after directing the phrase “gay boy” at an opponent, an incident heard by referee Will Davis and recorded in the official match report.

An independent FA regulatory commission later ruled that the comment amounted to an “aggravated breach” of the governing body’s rules because it referenced sexual orientation. Fletcher admitted the charge and accepted the sanction, which includes a six-match suspension, a £1,500 fine and a mandatory face-to-face education programme.

“You seem to know a lot about me, are you a gay boy?” – Jack Fletcher told the commission he responded to an opponent

The suspension applies to domestic football and will remain in place until Fletcher completes the education course set by the FA.

In evidence presented to the panel, Fletcher said the incident followed a series of confrontations during the game. He stated that earlier in the match he had been thrown to the ground and had his Achilles stamped on by the same opponent, and that the player had also made remarks about his family during the fixture.

Fletcher told the commission he responded during a heated exchange after Barnsley scored, saying: “You seem to know a lot about me, are you a gay boy?”

Although the disciplinary panel accepted Fletcher’s claim that he did not intend the phrase as a homophobic insult, it concluded that the language still breached FA rules and warranted a significant sanction.

In a statement released after the ruling, Fletcher apologised for the remark.

The midfielder told the FA he “had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult”

“I am truly sorry for the offensive word I used in the heat of the moment,” said Fletcher.

“I completely understand such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.”

Fletcher added that the incident was a “momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values”.

The midfielder also told the FA he “had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult”.

Manchester United said the club has been working with Fletcher to “strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language and why it is harmful”. He will continue taking part in club diversity programmes alongside the FA’s mandatory training.

United’s LGBTQ+ supporters group Rainbow Devils said it welcomed Fletcher’s apology but emphasised that “homophobic language has no place in football or society regardless of intention or connotation”.

“Words matter and words hurt,” the group added.