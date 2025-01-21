Man jailed for nine years for raping another man in Soho bar

A man has been jailed for the rape of another man in a toilet cubicle in a London bar last year, the Metropolitian Police have said in a statement.

Mohamed Guezoul, a 36 year-old man who lives in Southwark, was sentenced to nine years in prison in November after being convincted of rape, false imprisonment and sexual assault at trial.

In May 2024 at the Soho bar Louche on Greek Street, Mr Guezoul entered a downstairs toilet cubicle which was occupied by another man, according to a report from Westminster City Council. Trapping the man in the cubicle, he then repeatedly assaulted him and forced him to perform oral sex on him for six minutes before a member of the public heard the victim’s cries for help, the report states.

Although police arrived within four minutes of being called (according to a statement provided to Attitude by the Met Police), the man had already wandered away after security intervened and led him and the victim upstairs.

Later that same night, he committed another sexual assault on the Tube and attacked a doorman at another venue, according to the Standard. He was arrested two days later.

Mohamed Guezoul sexually assaulted a young man in a bar.



Officers identified and arrested him within two days and has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.



If you’ve been affected by sexual violence. Please call 999 to speak to us. pic.twitter.com/YoQsCMpyxv — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 17, 2025

Representing the Metropolitan Police, Armin Solimani said last June that these attacks “would have been prevented had he been stopped and detained as he should have been” at Louche bar.

“Guezoul was a dangerous predator” – Met Police inspector Victoria Stenning

Following Guezoul’s conviction, Detective Inspector Victoria Stenning said in a statement: “Guezoul was a dangerous predator, who has shown little remorse for his offending.

“I commend the victim and witnesses in the case, who provided evidence crucial to securing Guezoul’s conviction. I also applaud all the officers who assisted with the investigation.”

Louche temporarily lost its licence following the assault in May. It was allowed to reopen two weeks later under certain conditions which included installing better CCTV, providing extra training for staff and the introduction of an incident log.

Anyone affected by any of the issues mentioned above can contact the Galop Helpline on 0800 999 5428 or visit its website.