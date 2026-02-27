Malaysian minister urges citizens to replace LGBTQ+ references with ‘deviant culture’

Malaysia’s deputy religious affairs minister has urged citizens to use the phrase “deviant culture” instead of LGBTQ+, in a move critics say risks erasing references to the community.

Religious affairs minister Marhamah Rosli introduced the suggestion as a way to prevent the term “LGBT” from spreading through social media algorithms.

In Malaysia, same-sex sexual relations are illegal, and the law also criminalises forms of gender expression by transgender people. Those found guilty under anti-LGBTQ+ laws can face penalties including imprisonment and physical punishment.

“Unknowingly, we may appear to be promoting the deviant culture” – religious affairs minister Marhamah Rosli

On Thursday (26 February), Rosli stated in the Dewan Negara, the upper house of the Parliament of Malaysia: “The more we utter, write and mention the term ‘LGBT’, the more related content will pop up. Unknowingly, we may appear to be promoting the deviant culture.”

She added that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia is continuously monitoring social media content related to the LGBTQ+ community.

Rosli cited the example of “Glamping with Pride”, referring to a January retreat planned by the pro-LGBTQ advocacy group Jejaka, which was forced to cancel, citing safety concerns.

Same-sex marriage is not legally recognised in Malaysia

Since the 2018 election, a crackdown on the LGBTQ+ community has been underway, with several reports of arrests, prosecutions, and the imposition of corporal punishment.

Under prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia has maintained a strict stance against LGBTQ+ rights. Same-sex marriage is not legally recognised in Malaysia, and similar unions are considered void.

As per Malaysian news outlet Malaysiakini, legal commentators have argued that any attempt to formally classify citizens as “deviant” could conflict with Article 8(1) of Malaysia’s federal constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.