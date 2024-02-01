Lucy Clark makes history as first trans manager in top five divisions of English women’s football

Lucy Clark, the first trans referee in football, has now become the first trans woman to be appointed manager in the top five divisions of the English women’s game.

Clark was made manager of the Sutton United women’s team on 24 January. Announcing her appointment, Sutton United said: “We wish her every success in the role.”

The 51-year-old has told the BBC of her role that it’s “kind of a dream come true.” Clark previously coached a team when she was 16 and managed a men’s non-league team in Essex. She then turned to refereeing where she saw over a game in the third tier of women’s football.

Having enjoyed her time as a referee Clark said she got the bug for managing again after setting up TRUK United FC, a fully inclusive football team.

“When the Sutton job came up I took a week to think, but I thought, this is just perfect. I put my application in, and thankfully I have been successful,” Clark told BBC Sport.

Clark, who came out as trans in 2018, has also addressed negative feedback about her role. “There’s already been a few of the Twitter warriors who have said their piece, I let them crack on.

“I’ve been known as the trans referee, and that’s gone fine. Sometimes the words can get to you, but I’m thick skinned – I hit the block button and get on with it.”

Clark’s first game in charge was on Sunday (28 January) against Fulham who won 3-1.