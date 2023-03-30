Lucy Clark on being the first out trans referee in football, facing abuse, and creating her own team

There is something infectiously energising about chatting with Lucy Clark.

It’s a privilege to speak to the woman who became the first out trans referee in football – an incredible title to hold in its own right. But her success doesn’t stop there. She runs the world’s only trans radio station, set up a wellbeing support line for trans people, and has recently launched a football team. Just last week, she announced yet another endeavour: the founding of a trans rugby team.

It’s inevitable that anyone who meets Lucy feels inspired by her story, but what is striking is that she is not only relentlessly positive but humble, down to earth and full of heart. Five years since coming out and it’s clear that she is loving life being her true self. Everything is “amazing”, “incredible”, “fantastic”, despite the undeniably toxic climate the world is for trans people in 2023.

Lucy has always said that football saved her life, and now, she seeks to share her love of sport with as many people as possible, elevating the trans people around her whilst challenging transphobia from outside of the community. This month sees the release of the documentary, In The Middle, a celebration of football referees, which shares Lucy’s story amongst many others. I spoke to her to hear about life on-camera, life on the pitch, and surviving life during an anti-trans moral panic.

Hi Lucy – so you’ve finally made it to the silver screen in new documentary, In The Middle!

I’ve just seen the final cut. It really sheds a light on how much referees love the game – just as much as players or supporters. We may get abuse, but we love it! And the game needs referees. No referee, no game. There are some real characters featured in the film… We are a diverse bunch!

How did it feel watching it for the first time?

Normally, if I ever see myself on the TV, I’m looking through my fingers and wishing that my bit on the screen would end sooner rather than later, but I actually enjoyed watching this. It would have been nice to have me glammed up for some of the shoot, but it was shot during COVID so there just wasn’t an opportunity. Instead, it feels very stripped back and relatable – you really see our day-to-day lives. I’m out walking my dog, I’m jump-starting my car. Being a referee isn’t a glamorous life!

In the documentary, you talk about how you nearly stepped back from refereeing when you were considering transition, but health issues made you realise you didn’t want to leave the game behind. What is it that you love most about refereeing?

I still feel like I’m part of the game. At my age, I’ve had a lot of great experiences – I played and managed at a decent level. But I wouldn’t be able to play at the same level of games that I referee. I’ve refereed at some amazing stadiums; through hard work, I’ve really made progress in the field. I don’t want opportunities handed to me on a plate – I’ve made it because I’m a decent referee and every experience that I’ve had in the professional world, I’ve earned.

Referees in In The Middle still (Image: In The Middle)

Your enthusiasm for your activism is infectious. What’s remarkable about your story is that whilst you came to prominence for being the first trans referee, you have contributed so much more on top of that. You’ve launched a radio station for trans people, a wellbeing line for trans people, a football team… What is it that drives you?

I see the gap in the market, and if nobody is doing it, someone has to! I’ve always been a doer, somebody that gets the job done rather than waiting for someone else. I’m just about to launch a rugby team – the TRUK Barbarians. I want trans people to enjoy sports, and to show the community in a positive light. My wife Avril plays a big part – she backs my crazy ideas. I say “Right, we are doing this now!” and she says “Great, what do we have to do?” She won Trans Ally of the Year last year. She’s amazing.

And TRUK United is now an award-winning football team!

It’s amazing. Many trans friends felt they wouldn’t ever feel safe playing football, so I set up a team. We have over 100 players play for us, many of who thought they’d never play football again. Last year we created history as the first-ever team of solely trans women. We’ve won LGBTQ Sports Team of the Year amongst other awards. People have bought our kits from literally around the world: every corner, every continent.

And Trans Radio UK, it’s gone from success to success. It has over 100,000 listeners now…

The station gives everyone a voice in the community, and we need to be heard. I remember when I was young if you ever rang a radio and you heard your name get mentioned, it was exciting. Now trans people can do that. And when you’ve hidden for many years, the invisibility of radio [allows] you to be yourself safely whilst feeling a part of a community.

You’ve recently been nominated for a Positive Role Model Award with National Diversity Awards. How does it feel to be a role model to others?

Whilst I’ve certainly made a name for myself, I’m not looking to achieve for my own validation. It’s my team that really wins the awards and I take huge pleasure in what they have achieved. The awards are for everyone who plays for us, everyone who works with us, everyone who supports us. I get the greatest pleasure when somebody tells me that they’ve read my story and that it’s inspired them to become their true selves. If one person hears my story and it enables them to be themselves, then that’s totally amazing. That’s the real prize.

Lucy Clark in In The Middle still (Image: In The Middle)

How do you feel about the huge challenges facing the trans community at the moment?

It’s swings around about: ups and downs. One day I think the tide is turning and the world is going to be OK; the next day, the hatred starts up all over again. It’s such a small minority, but such a noisy one. It drags people down, but we need to make sure we pick ourselves back up and carry on. They can say all they want about me – and they do – but I’m not going anywhere. I will continue to fight for our community. We’re only here for a short time, so let’s make this a good life for everyone.

What does the future look like for Lucy Clark?

I’m hoping to find a more permanent job in football – I’d love to find a job involving diversity and inclusion. But most of all, I want to continue my work with TRUK United. If you’re LGBT+, especially if you’re trans or gender diverse, then support us – make us your team. Reach out to us on Twitter, help raise our profile, and become a part of a community.

What is your message to trans people this trans visibility day?

Let’s not just use words – let’s use actions! Come and support TRUK United on Friday night at Dulwich Hamlet FC. Bring your flags, your banners, your trumpets and drums. Dress up as colourfully as you can. Come and support TRUK United to celebrate Trans Visibility Day. Let’s make ourselves be seen by the world.

In The Middle is in cinemas 31 March.