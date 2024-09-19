London’s ‘only LGBTQ+ cinema’ is set to open in Bermondsey later this year

London is about to get just a little more queer as the city is getting what is believed to be its only LGBTQ+ cinema.

The project is being helmed by Simon Burke and Piers Greenlees, who opened new London queer bar The Rising SE1 last year in Elephant and Castle.

The cinema will be called The Arzner after the lesbian filmmaker Dorothy Arzner. Arzner became the first woman to direct a Hollywood talking picture, Manhattan Cocktail, in 1928. She was also the first woman admitted to the Directors Guild of America.

“This to our knowledge will be the only LGBTQ+ cinema in all of London” – Simon Burke, founder of The Arzner

Along with a cinema, The Arzner will also house a cocktail bar. The venue will take over the space previously occupied by independent cinema Kino Bermondsey in Bermondsey Square in south London, which closed in 2023.

During a licensing meeting for Southwark Council, as reported by Southwark News, Burke said: “We are currently the only LGBTQ+ pub in SE1 and this to our knowledge will be the only LGBTQ+ cinema in all of London.”

He highlighted that the venue was “not a club” but was instead “about having a safe space that people can predominantly relax in rather than being a loud live music venue.” The cinema, he said, would offer “access to art house and independent film”.

When it opens, the cinema will focus on showing LGBTQ+ and independent cinema, including new releases, along with “prolific films that progressed queer cinema and lesser known titles

that have been overlooked or forgotten”.

The Arzner and The Rising SE1 co-founders Simon Burke and Piers Greenlees (Image: Gabriel Mokake Photography)

In a statement, Burke said: “As queer spaces continue to close, we’ve been blown away by the reception of The Rising SE1. We’re ready to bring our experience, expertise and film background to The Arzner to create more queer spaces in the area. We’re delighted for this to be a fully accessible venue too, which is critical to ensuring people have equal access to entertainment spaces.”

“The UK film industry is globally respected and responsible for producing some of the most notable LGBTQ+ films,” added Greenlees. “We are excited to provide a new cultural home for queer cinema in the capital.”

The Arzner has yet to be given an official opening date. But when doors do open, we can’t wait to visit!