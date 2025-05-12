London, Brighton, Birmingham and Manchester Prides suspend political parties from taking part

Pride In London, Brighton Pride, Birmingham Pride and Manchester Pride has announced in a joint statement that they have suspended political parties from participating in their events.

In a statement released today (Monday 12 May 2025) reps for the four organisations said: “We are united not only in message, but in purpose.”

The move follows the recent Supreme Court ruling that the term ‘woman’ in UK law refers only to ‘biological women’.

“We will not allow progress to be undone”

“What is happening here in the UK is not isolated,” they said.

“It is part of a disturbing global trend—from the banning of Pride events in Hungary to anti-trans legislation in the United States—where LGBTQ+ rights are being systematically rolled back.”

“This year, we are collectively suspending political party participation in our Pride events,” they added.

The Pride In London march takes place on Saturday, 5 July.

Birmingham Pride’s is on 24 and 25 May, while the Brighton Pride march takes place on 2 August and Manchester Pride’s on 23 August.

The full joint statement

Standing Together: A United Front for Trans Rights

As the organisers of the UK’s largest Pride events in Birmingham, Brighton, London and Manchester, we come together today in unequivocal solidarity with our trans community. We are united not only in message, but in purpose.

At a time when trans rights in the UK are under growing attack, our resolve has never been stronger: we will not allow progress to be undone. We will not stand by as the dignity, safety, and humanity of our trans siblings are debated, delayed, or denied.

What is happening here in the UK is not isolated. It is part of a disturbing global trend—from the banning of Pride events in Hungary to anti-trans legislation in the United States—where LGBTQ+ rights are being systematically rolled back. The UK must not follow this path of regression. Instead, it must rise as a global leader in human rights and equality.

The recent ruling by the UK Supreme Court to exclude trans women from the definition of the term ‘woman’ underscores the urgent need for immediate action. In this moment, we choose to stand firmer, louder, and prouder in demanding change that protects and uplifts trans lives.

That is why this year, we are collectively suspending political party participation in our Pride events.

Know that this is not a symbolic gesture. It is a direct call for accountability and a refusal to platform those who have not protected our rights. We demand real commitments and measurable progress. The Pride movement was born from protest, and we must continue to embody that spirit with intention and urgency.

To move forward, we need more than promises. We need every political party to stand unequivocally with every member of the LGBTQ+ community, and to centre the voices of trans people in policy, practice and public life. Collectively, we call for:

Full and enforceable protections under the Equality Act

Timely and dignified access to NHS gender-affirming healthcare

A reformed, accessible Gender Recognition Certificate process

Sustainable funding for trans-led services and support organisations across the UK

This is the minimum. Anything less is not allyship, it is abandonment.

To those in power: when you demonstrate true solidarity and tangible commitment to trans rights, we will stand with you. Until then, we will continue to speak truth to power and fight for a future where every trans person can live safely, freely, and proudly.

As Pride events across the UK face mounting challenges, our resolve only grows stronger. We will not be silenced. We will not be divided. Together, we will build a national movement rooted in justice, unity, and unapologetic pride.

Now, more than ever, we need everyone to show up for trans lives and show up for Pride.

In solidarity,

Birmingham Pride

Brighton Pride

Pride in London

Manchester Pride