LGBTQ+ museum Queer Britain announces new leadership under English National Opera’s Andrew Given

The UK‘s first LGBTQ+ museum, Queer Britain, has announced a change in leadership, with director and co-founder Joseph Galliano-Doig MBE exiting the role after seven years.

Stepping into Galliano-Doig’s shoes is current Director of Development at the English National Opera (ENO), Andrew Given, who will take over operations of the museum, which is housed in Granary Square, King’s Cross, London.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role of Museum Director at Queer Britain to lead the inspirational team that have achieved so much since the doors opened in 2022,” Given said in a statement.

He added: “Queer Britain is an incredible space that tells queer stories from a queer perspective, and I’m excited to work in service to the UK’s LGBTQ+ community, showcasing and elevating unheard stories from all over the country, and for the museum to be at the heart of our community.

“It will be an honour to build upon the fantastic work of Joseph Galliano-Doig, and to take Queer Britain onto its next phase towards a forever home.”

“I have no doubt will lift Queer Britain to even greater heights” – Joseph Galliano-Doig MBE

Galliano-Doig, meanwhile, will adopt the honorary title of Director Emeritus. Under his stewardship, Queer Britain was successfully able to open its first permanent location in King’s Cross, winning the Best Small Museum Project at the Museum Association’s Museums Change Lives Awards in 2022.

“Getting the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum up and running has been the greatest pleasure of my working life so far,” Galliano-Doig said in a statement.

“But I’m so happy to pass the baton onto a leader that I have a huge amount of respect for and who I have no doubt will lift Queer Britain to even greater heights. I look forward to cheering from the sidelines and supporting [him] in whatever ways he needs in the coming years.”

Founded in 2018, Queer Britain is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and sharing the rich and diverse histories of the UK’s LGBTQ+ community.

The museum has welcomed over 100,000 visitors since it opened in London in 2022.