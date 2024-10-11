Labour shares commitment to ‘full, trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices’

The Labour government has replaced the Equality Hub with the Office for Equality and Opportunity, and announced “key immediate priorities”, including the delivery of a “full, trans-inclusive ban” of so-called ‘conversion therapy‘.

In a press release, the government shared that the new office highlighted their “commitments to breaking down barriers, boosting opportunity and ensuring that equality is at the heart of every mission”.

A spokesperson said: “The Office for Equality and Opportunity will cover the overall framework of equality legislation in the UK, including disability policy, ethnic disparities, gender equality and LGBT+ rights.”

“We will ensure equality and opportunity are at the very heart of our all missions” – Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities

Along with the ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’, the government laid out four other key priorities, including championing the rights of disabled people, focusing on socio-economic disparities, enshrining in law equal pay for those from ethnic minorities and disabled people, and “strengthening the legal duty for employers to create and maintain working conditions free from harassment”.

In a statement, Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, said: “We know too many people across our country face unjust barriers, and that’s why we will ensure equality and opportunity are at the very heart of our all missions.

“Together, we will drive real, lasting change because background should never be a barrier to success.”

When it comes to ‘conversion therapy’, the government said that the ban would be brought forward via a draft Conversion Practices Bill.

While a ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ was initially proposed under the previous Conservative government, the plans were dropped by then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the general election in July.

“Conversion practices are abuse,” a Labour spokesperson said. “They have no place in society and must be stopped.”

According to the BBC, the Labour government has said that their proposed Conversion Practices Bill will ban so-called therapies “aimed at changing or suppressing someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation in England and Wales”.

A draft of the bill has yet to be published.