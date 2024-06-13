Labour Party Manifesto: 6 key takeaways for LGBTQ people

The Labour Party unveiled its Party Manifesto today (Thursday 13 June 2024) ahead of the General Election on 4 July 2024.

Party leader Keir Starmer shared the document in a launch event in Greater Manchester this morning, saying: “Labour is ready to deliver the change Britain needs.”

The manifesto, comprised of 14 chapters, covers everything from economic growth to green issues. Here, Attitude spotlights some of the key plans affecting LGBTQ people covered in the document.

So-called conversion therapy refers to the scientifically-debunked practise of trying to change someone’s sexuality and/or gender identity.

The manifesto states: ‘So-called conversion therapy is abuse – there is no other word for it – so Labour will finally deliver a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, while protecting the freedom for people to explore their sexual orientation and gender identity.’

2 New HIV action plan in England

‘We are currently on the cusp of eradicating new cases of HIV. Labour will commission a new HIV action plan in England, in pursuit of ending HIV cases by 2030.’

‘Delivering opportunities for all means that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity. Labour will protect LGBT+ and disabled people by making all existing strands of hate crime an aggravated offence.’

4 New gender recognition law

‘We will also modernise, simplify, and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process. We will remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance; whilst retaining the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from a specialist doctor, enabling access to the healthcare pathway.’

‘Labour is proud of our Equality Act and the rights and protections it affords women; we will continue to support the implementation of its single-sex exceptions.’

6 Implementation of Cass Review findings

‘We will work to implement the expert recommendations of the Cass Review to ensure that young people presenting to the NHS with gender dysphoria are receiving appropriate and high-quality care.’