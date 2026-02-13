Labour MP Keir Mather praises ‘knockout’ new home for Selby Boxing Academy during visit

Labour MP Keir Mather has hailed Selby Boxing Academy’s new home as “a knockout” after visiting the club and sharing photos from a training session.

Posting on Instagram, Mather – who is gay – wrote: “Rolling with the punches! Selby Boxing Academy has a new home – and it’s a knockout! Great to see everything up and running at their session this evening.”

The images showed the Selby MP taking part in the session as members returned to training following the move to the new venue. One showed him wearing boxing gloves and punching a heavy bag.

Keir Mather is the Labour Member of Parliament for Selby

The academy is a well-known grassroots sports club in the area, offering boxing sessions focused on fitness and community engagement. Supporters welcomed the relocation online, with many praising the club’s resilience and the importance of maintaining local training spaces for young people and adults alike.

Mather is the Labour Member of Parliament for Selby, first elected in a shock 2023 by-election victory which overturned a huge Conservative majority and made him the youngest MP in the House of Commons at the time.

Aged 25 when he entered Parliament, he quickly gained attention as the so-called “Baby of the House”, reflecting a wider generational shift in British politics.

Born in Hull and educated locally before studying history and politics at the University of Oxford, Mather previously worked as a parliamentary researcher and public affairs adviser before stepping into frontline politics.

He has since risen rapidly through government ranks and now serves as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport, becoming one of the youngest ministers in modern times.