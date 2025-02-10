Keir Starmer takes public HIV test in bid to destigmatise testing

Keir Starmer has teamed up with the Terrence Higgins Trust charity and singer Beverley Knight to take a public HIV test in order to demonstrate how easy it is to test and destigmatise testing.

The prime minister appeared in new photos shot at 10 Downing Street in which he is seen taking a home test. “It’s really important to do it and I’m really pleased to be able to do it. It’s very easy, very quick,” he said, as per The Guardian.

Richard Angell, the chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, appears alongside Starmer and Knight in the images. He told Starmer he believes him to be the first leader of a G7, European or Nato nation to take a public HIV test, to which Starmer reacted with surprise, saying: “Let’s try to encourage other leaders to do the same thing, because it’s really important, it’s easy, it’s convenient and it is much better to know,” he said.

Mr Angell said of Starmer taking the test in public: “It’s an important symbol for people who live with HIV, for fighting the stigma, and to let the public know that tests are free, confidential and easy and available for everyone during this week, and it will make a big difference.”

Knight commented: “Living with HIV today is a world away from the experience that my late best friend Tyrone endured in the early 2000s. People living with HIV can now easily know their status, can access effective treatment and live a long, healthy life. I wish this was the case for Ty.

“In his memory, I’m using my voice alongside the prime minister to make everyone aware of how easy it is to test. People need to hear the crucial message that thanks to effective medication people living with HIV can’t pass it on, so we can end this epidemic once and for all.”

Around 107,000 people live with HIV in the UK, with approximately 4,700 thought to be unaware of their status.

People can avail of 20,000 free and confidential at-home tests, which provide a result in 15 minutes, as part of as part of HIV Testing Week. The tests can be ordered online here.