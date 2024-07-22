Charli XCX and Pete Buttigieg endorse Kamala Harris after Biden exits the Presidential race

The US Presidential election is already shaping up to be an interesting one, and the actual vote isn’t until November! The top pick for the Democratic candidate is now Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out on Sunday (21 July). And she’s getting support from some influential voices, including US cabinet member Pete Buttigieg as well as brat icon Charli XCX.

Biden’s exit from the race follows weeks of calls for him to do so after poor performances in debates and in speeches. On Sunday he said his exit was “In the best interest of my party and the country.” He also threw his support behind Harris.

In response, Harris thanked Biden for his service and leadership. She went on to say: “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now.https://t.co/xpPDkCRhoZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

The VP has also been backed by senior Democratic Party figures. Transportation Secretary, and first out gay US cabinet member, Pete Buttigieg, joined them. In a statement on Sunday, Buttigieg said “Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch.” He added: “I will do all that I can to help her win this election.”

“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you”

Elsewhere, Harris also won the support of ‘Girl, so confusing’ singer Charli XCX who posted on X: “Kamala IS brat.” At the time of writing the post had 235,000 likes on the platform with many fans sharing gifs and memes of the VP in support. One video shared around sees clips of Harris played over the top of the ‘Von dutch’ remix with Addison Rae.

Harris has certainly lent herself to pop and meme culture through a fun-Aunt vibe and series of iconic moments. One from a 2023 speech sees her recount an expression her mother used to say. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.” In recent weeks the clip has been shared countless times across social media.

why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat pic.twitter.com/hqcmerD1Pb — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 3, 2024

Kamala Harris’ HQ X account changed its header image to read “Kamala hq” in the brat font on the lime green that has become synonymous with Charli and brat summer.

The candidate for the Democratic Party, and the VP, will be officially confirmed at the party’s National Convention set to take place in Chicago in August.