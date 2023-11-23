Jake Daniels says Jordan Henderson going to Saudi Arabia is a ‘slap in the face’

Jake Daniels says the move by Jordan Henderson to play for Saudi Arabia felt like a “slap in the face.”

After Daniels, 18, came out in 2022 he received a message of support from the former Liverpool captain. Henderson, who has previosuly voiced support for the LGBTQ+ community in the past, now plays for Al-Ettifaq.

In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death.

“I guess the money pays well” – Jake Daniels

In a recent interview with the BBC, Daniels, who is the UK’s only openly gay active male professional footballer, gave his reaction to Henderson’s move.

“He was backing me and said: ‘We’re proud of what you’ve done,’ the young footballer said of the message he got from Henderson after coming out. “Seeing him move to Saudi, it kind of like, slaps me in my face really.”

Scathingly Daniels added: “But I guess the money pays well, and money must mean more to people.” He also told the broadcaster that it was “frustrating” that former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard became Al-Ettifaq’s manager in July.

In September Henderson responded to criticism of his move to the Middle East team. He told The Athletic: “My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help.”

He also fired back at critics saying by joining the Al-Ettifaq team that he could help change things in the conservative country. “I think having someone with those views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing,” he said.

Earlier this year Jake Daniels was awarded the Gamechanger Award at the 2023 Attitude Awards. He spoke of wanting to “kick on with football” and help bring about greater inclusivity.