Boston Red Sox player Jarren Duran apologises for using anti-gay slur on live TV

Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran has issued an apology after he was caught using an anti-gay slur against a spectator during a live broadcast.

The baseball player has been suspended from two MLB games after his mic picked up the remark, made during a game against Houston Astros on Sunday (11 August 2024).

Duran’s salary for the unpaid two-game suspension will now be donated to a charitable organisation.

“Shut up, you f***ing f*g” – Jarren Duran

Responding to a heckling fan saying “Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!”, Duran said: “Shut up, you f*****g f****t.”

NESN mics picked up Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran calling a heckling fan a "f*cking f*****" during Sunday's game



(Warning, slur included in clip below) pic.twitter.com/R6UYjJqnCJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

In a statement, Duran said: “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed.”

Duran continued: “I apologise to the entire Red Sox organisation, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

Duran is one of the Red Sox’s top hitters.

“We will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff”

The team added: “The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organisation that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”



In a press statement issued yesterday, a Red Sox rep said: “In consultation with Major League Baseball, the Red Sox today issued an unpaid two-game suspension to outfielder Jarren Duran beginning with tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

“Additionally, Duran’s salary from the two-game suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the United States’ largest organisation dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and those who love them.”

Image: Rickmunroe01/Wikimedia Commons