India Willoughby hopes Donald Trump is ‘deposed’ and calls for further action as High Court rules trans women can use female toilets (EXCLUSIVE)

India Willoughby, a trailblazing figure in the trans community, called for further action on trans rights across the globe as she said she hopes Donald Trump is “deposed” in 2026.

Arriving at the 2026 Attitude 101 charity lunch, empowered by Bentley, she learned about the High Court’s ruling yesterday (13 February), allowing trans women to use female toilets, while suggesting different rules in workplace settings.

Willoughby looked ahead to 2026, calling for political change and praising Attitude cover star Zack Polanski for his visibility and work as an LGBTQ+ political leader.

“I hope in 2026 that Donald Trump is deposed in America, and hopefully the Green Party continue to rise” – India Willoughby on her hopes for 2026

“I hope in 2026 that Donald Trump is deposed in America, and hopefully the Green Party continue to rise,” she said. “Because personally, all the people I know, we all want hope, and that is the message of the Green Party.”

She called for allies to stand up for the trans and wider LGBTQ+ community, and urged Attitude magazine to continue being a voice for minorities by celebrating trailblazers in the community.

Having learned about the High Court ruling on the red carpet, as part of a judgment examining the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC’s) draft code of practice, she celebrated the milestone.

“This was a policy that was completely unenforceable, un-policeable” – Willoughby on the Human Rights Commission’s draft code of practice on gender

“Well, it’s great news to hear that that’s happened, because this was a policy that was completely unenforceable, un-policeable, and no trans person was ever going to abide by it.

“But while it’s great news that this is going to be the law in public places, it should be everywhere. We are women, and trans men are men. It’s really plain and simple,” said Willoughby.

In Europe this week, the European Parliament saw an overwhelming display of support for “The Full Recognition of Trans Women as Women” across the continent.

“It is a shame that we are the 22nd safest country in Europe for LGBTQ+ people” – Willoughby on Britain’s place in the Rainbow Map chart

Willoughby celebrated the moment: “They voted to recognise all trans people as the sex we transitioned to. And that should be the case here in Britain.”

On the Rainbow Map, which ranks all 49 European countries on their LGBTQ+ rights – after the UK plummeted down the chart last year – she said: “It is a shame that we are the 22nd safest country in Europe for LGBTQ+ people, after previously holding first position.”

Willoughby continued: “That is purely down to the hateful rhetoric of the gender-critical movement.”

Speaking at the Attitude 101 event was Polanski himself, urging unity across the LGBTQ+ community and issuing a warning to politicians.

“Throwing trans people under the bus just because you want to be liked by the right will never appease them,” he said, before closing his speech with: “We need to be clear, trans rights are human rights.”