Bimini, Jonny Woo, and Jeremy Corbyn join House Against Hate Downing Street protest

A protest set to take place outside Downing Street in London has acquired some new talent including queer icons Bimini and Jonny Woo as well as Jeremy Corbyn.

The former Labour leader will join names such as The Blessed Madonna and Hot Chip for R3 Soundsystem’s HOUSE AGAINST HATE protest on Saturday (16 March). The protest is scheduled to take place between 3 and 7pm.

A mobile unit will be parked outside Downing Street to protest against the racist, xenophobic, transphobic, anti-immigrant, genocide-enabling hate within the UK. The protest’s organisers will also welcome thousands of demonstrators from the UN Anti-Racism Day protest in the capital.

Also announced in recent days as MCs are Katharine Hamnett and Normski.

The protest has been organised by R3 Soundsystem in association with Black Artist Database, Stand Up To Racism UK, Love Music Hate Racism, and HOMO-CENTRIC Records. They have invited a host of international DJs & musicians to meet at Downing Street and send a simple message: “STOP THE HATE.”

Organisers posted on Instagram on Wednesday (13 March) “As the Tories ratchet up their poisonous anti-immigration rhetoric, as Trump plots his second attempt at dismantling US democracy and as Labour fail to call out Israel’s genocide, we must unite once again around our community sound system to protest the global consolidation of rightwing power. Bring banners, loudhailers, and friends plus everything you need to kick-start the revolution.

So far the DJ line-up also includes: Yazmin Lacey, Eliza Rose, Jamz Supernova, DJ Moxie, GIDEÖN, Midland, Dave Harvey, and Michelle Manetti. There are many more scheduled to appear during the day.