East London queer football club Goal Diggers FC is hosting a weekend of events celebrating trans joy and inclusion to coincide with London Trans+ Pride later this month.

Taking place from 24–26 July, the programme includes a club night, participation in the annual Trans+ Pride march and a community football tournament, with organisers hoping to build on last year’s record-breaking demonstration, which attracted an estimated 100,000 attendees.

The weekend begins on Friday 24 July with Murder on Zidane’s Floor , Goal Diggers FC’s club night, taking place at Hackney Bridge from 10pm until 2am. Tickets start from £5.

What’s happening at Goal Diggers FC’s Trans+ Pride weekend?

On Saturday 25 July, members of Goal Diggers FC will join the football bloc at London Trans+ Pride, marching in support of greater trans inclusion in sport.

The celebrations conclude on Sunday 26 July with a football tournament organised in partnership with Queer FA in Islington. Running from midday until 6pm, the tournament is open to women and non-binary players aged 18 and over.

Goal Diggers FC said the weekend is intended to celebrate trans communities while highlighting the importance of making grassroots football welcoming and accessible for everyone.

Organisers also confirmed that all events will operate under a zero-tolerance policy towards racism, sexism, classism, ableism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and all other forms of discrimination or harassment.

About Goal Diggers FC

Founded in East London, Goal Diggers FC has become one of the UK’s best-known LGBTQ+ grassroots football clubs, using sport to build community and campaign for greater inclusion both on and off the pitch.

Buy tickets for Football Utopia Weekender – Murder on Zidane’s Floor here.