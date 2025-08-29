‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor revealed as MAGA donor after Trump honour announcement

Grammy-winning singer Gloria Gaynor has been revealed as donor to President Donald Trump‘s Make America Great Again (MAGA) fund – after being selected to receive a Kennedy Centre Honour.

The 81-year-old rose to fame in the 1970s with a string of disco hits, including ‘I Will Survive’, and has since become an enduring LGBTQ+ iconic figure in music.

Recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reveal that Gaynor has donated nearly $22,000 to Republican candidates and conservative organisations since 2023.

Over the years, she has contributed to right wing organisations, at times making multiple donations in a single month, generally ranging from 50 cents to $104.10

“Unity is the core of my purpose” – Gloria Gaynor on her music since donating to MAGA

Gaynor confirmed she will accept the honour, saying she hopes to continue inspiring audiences through her music. “Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose,” she said in a statement.

The musician is celebrated for her powerful vocals and contributions to LGBTQ+ culture. The community made her iconic song a gay anthem.

In a 2007 interview with the BBC, Gaynor was asked whether her born-again Christian faith meant she opposed homosexuality, she said: “Lead them to Christ and what he has for them… to truth.”

“Let’s see if Gloria Gaynor can survive without Black people and LGBTQIA+ people’s support” – A user commented on X since Gaynor was announced as MAGA

Her contributions to MAGA include donations to Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other recipients include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

Fans from the LGBTQ+ community are in disbelief. One took to Twitter commenting: “So lemme get this straight, so the gays were booking Gloria Gaynor for years, in return that bitch used the money that she made to donate to the Republican party. F**k her.”

Another posted: “Let’s see if Gloria Gaynor can survive without Black people and LGBTQIA+ people’s support!”

She has won two Grammy Awards and several other accolades throughout her decades-long career since the 1970s.

Her contributions to MAGA began in August 2023 and have continued periodically into 2025.