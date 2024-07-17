LGBTQ+ doctors’ group GLADD challenges BMJ article on Cass review for trans healthcare

The Association of LGBTQ+ Doctors and Dentists (GLADD) has criticised a recent British Medical Journal (BMJ) article for its portrayal of the Cass review on transgender healthcare.

GLADD issued a rapid response letter to the BMJ (British Medical Journal) on 10 July 2024, expressing concern over what it calls “one-sided and harmful narratives about trans people in the UK”.

The Cass review, an examination of NHS gender identity services for young people in England, was published in April 2024. Led by Dr Hilary Cass, it made 32 recommendations for improving care for gender-questioning and gender-diverse youth.

While GLADD acknowledges the significance of the review, it argues that the BMJ article fails to present a balanced view of its implications.

Cass review has “significant implications for gender questioning and gender diverse youth” says GLADD

The association writes: “Its systematic reviews, narrative text, and recommendations will have significant implications for gender questioning and gender diverse youth for decades to come, regardless of one’s opinions of the review itself.”

GLADD particularly took issue with the article’s comparison of gender-affirming care to so-called gay conversion therapy in the 1950s. The organisation described this as “incorrect and deeply offensive to the LGBTQ+ community” in its letter.

This controversy comes amid rising concerns about the safety of transgender individuals in the UK. GLADD cites recent Home Office statistics showing a 186% increase in transphobia-motivated hate crimes in England and Wales over the past five years.

“Gender questioning and gender diverse young people in the UK are increasingly vulnerable in society… and require support from the services that care for them,” the association emphasises.

“The weaponisation of the Cass review against trans people has been startling, although not unexpected” – GLADD

GLADD also speaks of the politicisation of the Cass review, noting: “The weaponisation of the Cass review against trans people has been startling, although not unexpected. Political parties and campaigners have used the review as a political football to perpetuate the culture war.”

The organisation concludes by calling on medical professionals to “fight against discrimination and bigotry whenever we see it, including from within our ranks”. GLADD emphasises the need for a balanced approach to the Cass review, acknowledging that while some recommendations may be supportable, others could potentially create new barriers to care for transgender youth.