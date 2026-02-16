German referee Pascal Kaiser attacked twice after proposing to boyfriend at football match

German football referee Pascal Kaiser has been attacked twice since proposing to his boyfriend Moritz in front of thousands at a Bundesliga match on 31 January.

February has been an unsettling month for the football star, as he has been attacked not just once but twice on his own property after his address was leaked.

On 7 February, around 20 minutes after reporting threats of violence against him to the police, Kaiser was attacked by three men in his garden after going outside for a cigarette.

“Terrible message, if you make yourself visible we’ll put you in the closet” – Carla Antonelli revealed the injuries sustained to Pascal Kaiser right eye

After Spanish politician and LGBTQ+ activist Carla Antonelli shared an image taken by Kaiser, the Attitude Pride Award winner showed an injury sustained to Kaiser’s right eye.

Her caption, translated, said: “Terrible message, if you make yourself visible we’ll put you in the closet: Referee Pascal Kaiser, who proposed to his partner before the Cologne-Wolfsburg match, was assaulted at his home.”

She continued: “It is known that prior to the assault, the address of Pascal Kaiser’s house had leaked on social media and received direct threats. Police intervened after the attack and Pascal Kaiser is now in a safe place under police protection.”

Kaiser was attacked again on 9 February by two individuals waiting on his doorstep

This was not the end of it, as only two days later, per French sports outlet L’Equipe, on 9 February he was attacked again at his home by two individuals waiting for him on his doorstep.

He was beaten in the face and torso, with officers reportedly arriving 30 minutes after the second attack was reported.

Despite the attacks, the pair, who recently celebrated their two-year anniversary last month, said yes. They kissed in front of 50,000 football fans, who responded with loud support.