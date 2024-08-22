Gay penguin Sphen dies at Sydney Aquarium, with partner Magic ‘singing’ in mourning

Sphen, one half of a world-famous same-sex penguin couple, has died aged 11, marking the end of a partnership that captured global attention and became a symbol for equality.

Staff at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium made the decision to euthanise Gentoo penguin Sphen earlier this month due to declining health. An investigation into the cause of his deterioration is currently underway.

Sphen and his partner Magic first gained international recognition in 2018 when their relationship blossomed at the aquarium. The pair successfully fostered two chicks over the years, Sphengic (also known as Lara) in 2018 and Clancy in 2020.

Richard Dilly, general manager at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, said in a statement: “The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team, and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story.”

In a poignant moment following Sphen’s death, keepers took Magic to see his partner’s body. “Magic immediately started singing, which was reciprocated by the broader penguin colony,” Dilly said, adding: “The team’s focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen.”

Gentoo penguins, a sub-Antarctic species, typically live between 12 and 13 years. They are known for their monogamous relationships and romantic gestures, such as presenting pebbles to potential mates.

Penguin keeper Renee Howell, who witnessed the couple’s relationship from the beginning, told the Guardian: “It’s one in a million. You never really will get to see this again.” Howell explained that while same-sex partnerships are thought to be somewhat common among penguins, Sphen and Magic were unique in how they shared parenting duties.

“They took their individual [turns] on the nest, and they would go out and search for food, and then they’d come back and swap the care of the egg,” Howell said. “They definitely divvied up the roles really quite evenly between the two.”

As news of Sphen’s death spread, fans shared their condolences on the aquarium’s website. The aquarium has opened a virtual condolence book for those wishing to pay tribute to Sphen, with one comment reading “Dear Sphen, you taught the world so much. We will never forget you.”

Magic, now 8 years old, faces his first breeding season without his long-term partner, Dilly said, adding that aquarium staff will continue to monitor his wellbeing as he adjusts to life without Sphen.