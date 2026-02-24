Gay man shot dead outside LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando as suspect charged with murder

A 33-year-old gay man, Julien Emmanuel Cruz, was shot dead early on Sunday (22 February) outside Savoy Orlando, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Florida.

Police responded at around 02:30 am following reports of a shooting. Cruz was taken to hospital, where he was later announced dead.

According to the Orlando Police Department via X: “At approximately 02:31 am, Orlando Police officers responded to the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue in reference to a shooting.”

“Julien Emmanuel Cruz was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries” – Orlando Police on the fatal shooting

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Julien…

The statement continued: “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Julien Emmanuel Cruz (DOB: 5/18/1992), was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

“The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal and physical altercation on the sidewalk prior to the shooting. During the dispute, the suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot the victim.”

“The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later located by patrol units at the 200 block of East New Hampshire Avenue,” police added.

“Another guy got out of the car, and he got shot” – Julien Emmanuel Cruz’s father, Anthony Cruz, on the incident

Police arrested 37-year-old man, Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr, who was later charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. A judge ordered him to be held in jail and not allowed to pay bail, during a court appearance on Monday (23 February).

As investigations continue, Cruz’s father told Orlando’s NBC affiliate WESH that the killing was a senseless escalation of a brief encounter.

Anthony Cruz, the victim’s father, said: “When they fought, my son saw [what was] happening, my son went to intervene, and when he intervened, another guy got out of the car, and he got shot.”

He added: “My son didn’t deserve what happened. All I have left is a shirt. A shirt with a bullet hole. And this is just not cool.”

According to the victim’s father, his son and his son’s partner had left the club after it closed when a car drove by, and after the boyfriend yelled out at the driver, the shooting happened.

Florida police noted this is their third homicide of 2026, and last year, 10 homicides were recorded in 2025.