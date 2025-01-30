Gay man rejects Trump pardon for January 6 Capitol riot

A gay man has rejected a pardon from US President Donald Trump after his participation in the 2021 Capitol Riots.

Jason Riddle – who, according to Advocate magazine, identifies as gay – was one of thousands who stormed the home of US politics after Trump falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Now, Jason Riddle, who served a 90-day jail sentence for his part in the riots, has said he had an “epiphany” while behind bars.

“People were smashing windows and breaking things”

“I did those things, and they weren’t pardonable,” Riddle told New Hampshire Public Radio.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic,” Riddle explained. “At the time, I was not recovering.

“I would combine alcohol with my politics, and I’d put it online too,” he went on. “I spent a lot of time on social media in the comments section arguing with strangers about nothing…

“Instead of trying to figure out what was causing these problems, looking at myself, I blamed other people and politics.”

He went on: “People were smashing windows and breaking things, and I went in and spotted a liquor cabinet and, doing what a good alcoholic does, just poured myself a drink.”

“I don’t need to obsess over a narcissistic bully to feel better about myself,” Riddle also told ABC News, adding, “Trump can shove his pardon up his a*s.”

Last year, Steven Miles – also known as gay porn star Sergeant Miles – was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the Capitol riots. He was convicted of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain law enforcement officers.

According to Newsweek, Miles has now been released from prison.