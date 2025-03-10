Gay MAGA influencer found dead at 33 while awaiting trial for murder

Garrett Bruno, a Donald Trump-supporting travel influencer, has died at the age of 33, according to reports.

The 33-year-old, who was awaiting trial for murder after his involvement in a car accident that killed an 83-year-old woman, was reportedly found dead at his parents’ home in Florida on 4 March 2025.

According to Out, Bruno was on bail after being arrested and charged with second degree murder following the crash.

Bruno was known on social media known as Garrett Travels (@garrett.travels), and had over 60k followers on Instagram.

As per NBC Los Angeles, Esther Abouab and her husband were driving in West Hollywood on 10 October 2024 when another driver crashed into them, pushing the couple’s car into a parking garage.

Abouab died at the scene. Her husband was seriously injured.

Orange County Medical Examiners confirmed Bruno’s death to The Daily Mail last Thursday morning.

A spokesperson furthermore told the publication that an investigation into the circumstances were ongoing.

Bruno shared his right-wing political beliefs on matters such as immigration and liberal media in a long-running Instagram Story titled ‘Politics‘. There, he also expressed support for Trump and running mate JD Vance in last year’s US election over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Out furthermore reports that, just weeks after the car accident, Bruno was involved in a scooter accident that left him in a coma.

When police went to his house to arrest him, they discovered he was in the hospital.

After he was discharged, Bruno was transferred to an LA jail. He was let out on bail in January of this year.