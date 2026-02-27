Gay Liberation Front activist Nettie Pollard dies aged 76

Nettie Pollard, an early member of the UK’s Gay Liberation Front and an Attitude Pride Award recipient, has died aged 76.

Pollard died on 25 December 2025, according to community notices and tributes shared by LGBTQ+ organisations and activists.

She was involved in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF), a movement founded in the UK in 1970 that campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights and helped organise some of the country’s earliest Pride demonstrations, including marches held in London in the early 1970s.

Nettie Pollard was honoured at the Attitude Pride Awards in 2022 as one of several Gay Liberation Front veterans

In addition to her involvement with the GLF, Pollard served as secretary of the National Council for Civil Liberties’ Lesbian and Gay Committee. The organisation is now known as Liberty. She was also a member of Feminists Against Censorship.

Pollard was honoured at the Attitude Pride Awards in 2022 as one of several Gay Liberation Front veterans recognised during the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride march. The awards took place at The Langham Hotel in London and celebrated activists involved in early Pride organising.

The Gay Liberation Front emerged in Britain following the wider international gay liberation movement and played a role in early LGBTQ+ political organising and protest during the 1970s.