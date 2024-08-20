Gay British-Mexican man warns LGBT Qatar travellers after release: ‘What happened to me could happen to anyone’

A gay British-Mexican national who was detained in Qatar earlier this year has given his first interview since returning to the UK, warning “What happened to me could happen to anyone.”

Speaking to BBC News, Manuel Guerrero Aviña discussed his arrest, detention, and subsequent legal proceedings in Qatar.

Guerrero Aviña, 45, was arrested on 4 February, 2024, after arranging to meet someone through the dating app Grindr. However, he said that police officers were waiting for him in the lobby of his building when he went down to meet his date.

Qatari officials have stated that Guerrero Aviña was arrested for drug offences, charges he “absolutely” denies.

“Throughout the entire interrogation, everything they asked me about was about my sexual partners, my sexual orientation, whether I’ve been having sex, who I have had sex with and things like that,” he said. “If it was just a drugs case, they would have been asking me about drugs.”

“I had to beg on a daily basis to prison officers to try and get access to my medication”

Guerrero Aviña spent 44 days in a Qatari prison, followed by additional time detained in the country. He reported difficulties accessing his HIV medication during this period, stating: “I had to beg on a daily basis to prison officers to try and get access to my medication.”

In June, Guerrero Aviña was convicted of possessing an illegal substance. He received a six-month suspended prison sentence and was fined. Following his conviction, a deportation order was issued.

James Lynch, co-director of human rights organisation FairSquare and a former British diplomat in Qatar, told BBC News that “Manuel was clearly targeted because he was LGBT and living in Qatar and living his life.” He added: “Over the last three years, we’ve dealt with several cases of people who’ve been arrested and then interrogated without a lawyer.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with potential penalties of up to seven years in prison. Guerrero Aviña had lived in Qatar for seven years prior to his arrest without incident, he said.

A Qatari official, responding to the BBC, stated that Guerrero Aviña had been treated with “dignity and respect throughout his detention” and sentenced “following an investigation and trial.” The official added, “Mr Aviña and his family have made numerous false allegations in an attempt to generate public sympathy and support for his case.”